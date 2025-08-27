Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,791 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Archrock worth $56,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 510,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,003.86. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

