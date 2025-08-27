Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,927 Shares of Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Sanmina worth $59,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

SANM opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

