Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,560 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $56,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 195.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 102.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $82.25.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.ONE Gas’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

