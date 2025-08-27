Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) & GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nova and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 29.10% 24.36% 16.66% GlobalFoundries -1.68% 6.55% 4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova and GlobalFoundries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $672.40 million 11.35 $183.76 million $7.35 35.31 GlobalFoundries $6.84 billion 2.73 -$265.00 million ($0.21) -161.00

Nova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries. GlobalFoundries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Nova shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nova and GlobalFoundries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 4 0 2.80 GlobalFoundries 0 6 6 0 2.50

Nova currently has a consensus price target of $282.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $44.92, suggesting a potential upside of 32.85%. Given GlobalFoundries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than Nova.

Risk & Volatility

Nova has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nova beats GlobalFoundries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

