Nuveen LLC Buys New Holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 116,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSE ECG opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

