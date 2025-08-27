Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $21,987,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,557.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $436,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

VAC stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,990,598.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,571,970.24. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

