Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 2,850,769 Geron Corporation $GERN

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,850,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Geron Price Performance
Geron stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $931.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.73. Geron Corporation has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GERN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
