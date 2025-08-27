NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) versus ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NWPX Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ESAB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NWPX Infrastructure has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWPX Infrastructure 0 3 0 0 2.00 ESAB 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NWPX Infrastructure and ESAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

NWPX Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. ESAB has a consensus target price of $140.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given ESAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than NWPX Infrastructure.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NWPX Infrastructure and ESAB”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWPX Infrastructure $492.55 million 1.04 $34.21 million $3.32 15.92 ESAB $2.74 billion 2.60 $264.84 million $4.18 28.11

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than NWPX Infrastructure. NWPX Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NWPX Infrastructure and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWPX Infrastructure 6.69% 8.93% 5.61% ESAB 9.36% 16.32% 7.54%

Summary

ESAB beats NWPX Infrastructure on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWPX Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications. In addition, this segment makes products for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications. The Precast segment provides stormwater and wastewater technology products, precast, and reinforced concrete products, including reinforced concrete pipe, manholes, box culverts, vaults and catch basins, pump lift stations, oil water separators, biofiltration units, steel casing pipes, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as pipeline system joints, fittings, specialized components, and other environmental and engineered solutions. The company sells its water infrastructure products under ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, Permalok, and Northwest Pipe Company brands primarily to installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for NWPX Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWPX Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.