Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

OKLO has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -177.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,000. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.