Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,263,000 after acquiring an additional 935,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Okta by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,966,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Okta by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 755,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,488,000 after purchasing an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

