ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) versus Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Consensus Cloud Solutions and ON24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 2 0 3 0 2.20 ON24 0 5 0 0 2.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than ON24.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and ON24″s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $349.60 million 1.41 $89.43 million $4.15 6.28 ON24 $148.08 million 1.58 -$42.16 million ($0.86) -6.42

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 23.20% -147.92% 14.73% ON24 -25.34% -21.03% -13.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of ON24 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of ON24 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats ON24 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

