Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $57,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 290,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.