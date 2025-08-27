OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.8333.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $234,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,752,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems stock opened at $230.78 on Friday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

