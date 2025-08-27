Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2%

Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $55.59.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,574,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,359,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,154,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,916,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

