Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Pathward Financial worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,023.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%.The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.65%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

