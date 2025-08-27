PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PDD. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.82.

Shares of PDD opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PDD by 245.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

