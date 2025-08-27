Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. The trade was a 51.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,660 in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

