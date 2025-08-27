Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.25 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 65.25 ($0.88). Approximately 123,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 385,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.26 ($0.89).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 59.15. The firm has a market cap of £98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Miton Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier Miton Group plc will post 7.1593533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

