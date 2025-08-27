Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 260,306 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $65,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.