Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 282,522 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.64% of StoneX Group worth $60,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,454.72. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Radziwill purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,400. The trade was a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Research raised StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

