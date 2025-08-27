Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 63,249 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,633,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

