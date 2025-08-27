Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,428 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 184.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,141,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.