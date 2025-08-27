Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,350 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.78% of Eagle Materials worth $57,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,778,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EXP opened at $237.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $191.91 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.