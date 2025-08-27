Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,941,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $67,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 36,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $977,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 20,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This trade represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

