Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $55.62 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.12% of Q2 worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Q2 by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Q2 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,485 shares of company stock valued at $750,307. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,538.81 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $112.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

