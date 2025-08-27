Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of ACI Worldwide worth $51,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,097,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $10,624,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

