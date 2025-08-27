Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 152,832 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 759.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.86% of Valmont Industries worth $49,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI opened at $375.66 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $384.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day moving average of $325.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

