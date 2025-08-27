Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,012 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.01% of Nexstar Media Group worth $55,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 214,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 265.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $203.91 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average of $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.50. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,752. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,291 shares of company stock worth $1,543,502. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

