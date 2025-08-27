Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 589,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 355,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.