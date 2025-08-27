Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,322 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP $SMC

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 114,304 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 41,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

SMC stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $390.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.22 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 26.34%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.