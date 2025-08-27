Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc $FOR

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after buying an additional 119,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 491,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 295,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOR. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Forestar Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of FOR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Forestar Group Inc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.13). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Forestar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

