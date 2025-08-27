Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,823 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.39 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 14.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Climb Global Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

