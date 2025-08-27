Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 364 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at about $39,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,832,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at about $37,170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Quimica y Minera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

