Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 41,738 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $96,971,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $64,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $49,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

