Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $516.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

