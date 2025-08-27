Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,542.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $38,250.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,472.68. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.8%

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.91. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.