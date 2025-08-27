Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 157.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

