Quantbot Technologies LP Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

Shares of REAX stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.02. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Real Brokerage announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on REAX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAX

About Real Brokerage

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.