Quantbot Technologies LP Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

