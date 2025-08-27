Quantbot Technologies LP Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 7,535.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,262 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HLMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

