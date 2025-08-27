Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $346,000 in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.3%

LTC stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.66. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 642.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

