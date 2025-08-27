Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $383,000 in Alight, Inc. $ALIT

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Alight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 47,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Alight by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 5,774,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,443 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 24,296,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,108 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth $19,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,920,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Stock Up 0.7%

ALIT opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alight Dividend Announcement

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Alight had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

