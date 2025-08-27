Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $429,000 in Scholastic Corporation $SCHL

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 182.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 508.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $639.53 million, a PE ratio of -638.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Scholastic Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.59 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

