Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $340,000 Investment in Diageo plc $DEO

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,069,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,282 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $96.45 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.