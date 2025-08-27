Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in MYR Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $220.01. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.21.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

