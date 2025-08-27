Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,621 VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $249.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $191.21 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average is $239.43. The firm has a market cap of $996.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

