Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 37,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,197.80. This trade represents a 32.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LQDT stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $827.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

