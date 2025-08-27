Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,731 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in V2X were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVX. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 732,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 525,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,753,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V2X by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of V2X by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

NYSE:VVX opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.08 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.27.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard L. Jr. Caputo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,059.67. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

