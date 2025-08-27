Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 127,154 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 127,154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

