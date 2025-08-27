Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 20,522 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,793 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,387,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 983,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 196,037 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.79.

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YPF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

